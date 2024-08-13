Federal judge rejects challenge to change DNC protest route

A federal judge decided not to intervene with the City of Chicago's plan and route for protesters at the upcoming Democratic National Convention (DNC).

Judge Andrea Wood handed down a 24-page decision Monday night. The ruling comes ahead of a status hearing today at 2:30 p.m.

The decision stated that the alternative route provided by the city adheres to the First Amendment.

The city has designated two public parks, including Union Park, and a 1.1-mile parade route around the United Center's security zone for the protest groups.

Pro-Palestinian protesters claimed the chaotic situation in the Middle East could lead to a much larger turnout. They demanded a 2.3-mile route that takes them further west and closer to the United Center.

Four protest groups including, Chicago Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression, Anti-War Committee, Students for a Democratic Society at UIC, and U.S. Palestinian Community Network, each submitted a request for a permit to march near the United Center. They were each denied by the City and offered the same alternative route.

The groups sued the City and Tom Carney, in his official capacity as the Commissioner of the Chicago Department of Transportation, alleging their First Amendment rights were violated. The protesters requested that the route at least be modified by eliminating two turns that would take the protest parades away from Washington Boulevard.

They also requested that the route be extended further west, increasing its overall length by approximately one mile.

An attorney for the City of Chicago told Federal Judge Andrea Wood that they have already made significant accommodations for the protesters by agreeing to move the designated parade route from Columbus Drive three miles east to within sight and sound of the United Center.

The city also stated that protesters cannot be allowed to use all of Washington Boulevard as they demand, because part of it will be blocked by security fencing.

The two sides are also disputing which protest groups will get to use the parks and when, and who is responsible for accommodations.

Judge Wood's decision to deny the protesters' request also acknowledged that some plans remain unclear and the court urges the two parties to work together to resolve any remaining issues at the hearing Tuesday afternoon.

The DNC takes place in Chicago from Aug. 19-22. The U.S. Secret Service and Chicago officials will provide a final update today on security preparations and safety measures for the four-day event.

See the judge's ruling here or below.