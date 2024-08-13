Secret Service, police provide final Chicago DNC security update

The Democratic National Convention is less than a week away and the U.S. Secret Service and Chicago officials will provide a final update today on security preparations and safety measures for the four-day event.

The convention runs from Monday, Aug. 19 through Thursday, Aug. 22, taking place at the United Center on the Near West Side and at McCormick Place in the South Loop.

The news conference will feature Derek Mayer from the Secret Service, CPD Supt. Larry Snelling along with representatives from the mayor's office and Chicago's Office of Emergency Management and Communications. That update is being livestreamed in a media player at the top of this story.

Street closures and parking restrictions began Monday around the United Center.

The secure perimeter around the venue, including pedestrian-restricted and vehicle screening zones, will take effect on Saturday at 7 p.m.

The perimeter around McCormick Place will begin on Friday at 10 p.m.

The city has advised residents living within these perimeters to carry a valid government-issued ID. Those driving personal vehicles will need to have their cars screened when entering the secure zones.

From the Secret Service:

Vehicle Screening Perimeter: Residences and businesses inside the Vehicle Screening Perimeter will be accessible to the public. Pedestrians and bicyclists will be able to freely enter the Vehicle Screening Perimeter from any area. Vehicles will be permitted to enter the Vehicle Screening Perimeter, though they must enter through a vehicle screening point, which are marked with checkmarks on the map. Rideshare/taxi drop-off and hot food delivery will be permitted in the Vehicle Screening Perimeter; drivers will just need to enter through a vehicle screening point.

Pedestrian Restricted Perimeter: The Pedestrian Restricted Perimeter will be accessible only to credentialed or ticketed individuals, such as convention attendees or volunteers. Pedestrians must enter through one of the pedestrian checkpoints, which will be marked on an attendee-specific map distributed to credentialed individuals. Personal vehicles, as well as bicycles and small scooters, will not be permitted inside the Pedestrian Restricted Perimeter. Rideshare/taxi drop-off and hot food delivery will not be permitted in the Pedestrian Restricted Perimeter.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ United Center road restrictions for the DNC | U.S. Secret Service

All residents and local businesses who want to be notified about traffic impacts, street closures and more can sign up for text alerts by texting "DNC" to 226787. You can also sign up for alerts here.

Late Monday night, a federal judge decided not to intervene with the City of Chicago's plan and route for DNC protesters.

Activist groups have called for a longer route that takes them further west and closer to the United Center. The judge's decision stated that the current alternative route provided by the city adheres to the First Amendment.