Chicago residents brace for DNC traffic chaos amid parking and perimeter restrictions

Street closures and parking restrictions for the 2024 Democratic National Convention are beginning to impact Chicago residents near the United Center and McCormick Place as security preparations intensify.

Parking restrictions took effect Monday morning, leaving some Near West Side residents unable to park in front of their homes. Those without garages are now scrambling to find alternative parking options. Fencing materials are being assembled along Wood Street near the United Center, with crews constructing a secure perimeter that will extend across Washington, Wood, Warren, Adams, and Madison streets throughout the week.

Similar measures will be implemented around McCormick Place starting at midnight, with fencing installations expected to disrupt traffic and public transportation. Residents are expressing concerns about how these restrictions will affect their daily commutes.

"I'm leaving for the week," said Elliot Robb, a resident near the United Center. "They put a ‘no parking’ ordinance, so I’m just going to go to the suburbs. Plus, I heard they took out a 50,000 protester permit, so I don’t want to be anywhere near here."

Malik Fowler, who also lives near the United Center, added, "I work for Amazon, so it’s definitely going to be a hassle. Sometimes I get off work late, so for these two or three days, it’s going to be a little problem."

Featured article

The secure perimeter around the United Center, including pedestrian-restricted and vehicle screening zones, will take effect on Saturday, August 17, at 7 p.m. The lockdown perimeter around McCormick Place will begin on Friday, August 16, at 10 p.m.

The city has advised residents living within these perimeters to carry a valid government-issued ID. Those driving personal vehicles will need to have their cars screened when entering the secure zones.