Protest groups want more access, space around Democratic National Convention

A federal judge will decide whether to intervene in a dispute between the City of Chicago and a coalition of protest groups seeking more access and space around the Democratic National Convention (DNC).

On Monday, just two weeks before the start of the DNC, the coalition argued before a federal judge that the city's plan to handle thousands of protesters is insufficient, dangerous and violates their First Amendment rights.

"These city attorneys blindsided us. They claim that they're negotiating in good faith but they're not," said DNC Protest Coalition spokesman Hatem Abudayyeh.

The city has designated two public parks, including Union Park, and a 1.1-mile parade route around the United Center's security zone for the protest groups.

However, pro-Palestinian protesters claim the chaotic situation in the Middle East could lead to a much larger turnout.

They are demanding a 2.3-mile route that takes them further west and closer to the United Center.

"Imagine what happens if the end of the march gets into the same place as the beginning of the march," said Chris Williams, an attorney representing the protesters. "Imagine these turns and logjams. The pressure coming from the march and the march coming around. It's gonna cause all sorts of havoc."

An attorney for the City of Chicago told Federal Judge Andrea Wood that they have already made significant accommodations for the protesters by agreeing to move the designated parade route from Columbus Drive three miles east to within sight and sound of the United Center.

The city also stated that protesters cannot be allowed to use all of Washington Boulevard as they demand, because part of it will be blocked by security fencing.

The two sides are also disputing which protest groups will get to use the parks and when, and who is responsible for accommodations.

"We understood that the city was providing stages, sound and portable toilets at Union Park and Park 578. But we got blindsided just a few days ago," said Abudayyeh.

Judge Wood is expected to issue a written decision in the next few days regarding the length of the march and the exact route.

Wood also scheduled a status hearing for Tuesday of next week in case there are any changes in security plans that could impact the protest zones.