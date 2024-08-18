Activists protest in Chicago ahead of DNC, demanding action on key issues

As DNC delegates and thousands of journalists arrived in the city, the groups voiced their demands on LGBTQ liberation, abortion rights, and Palestinian issues.

"This is one of seven protests this week. Things will only build through the course of the week," said activist Andy Thayer.

Chicago Police Superintendent Larry Snelling was seen greeting officers and engaging with activists before the rally began.

The protest started at Michigan Avenue and Wacker Drive, featuring speeches from eight speakers.

More than 1,000 participants then marched south on Michigan Avenue to the General Logan Monument near 9th Street in Grant Park. Their concerns were covered by numerous national and international reporters.

"If Kamala Harris wins, we'll have to … continue pushing for a cease-fire and save more people in Palestine," said Anne Rumberger.

Hundreds of officers on foot and bikes monitored the march.

Spectator John Simpson captured the event on his cell phone, anticipating an intriguing address from Vice President Harris later in the week.

Demonstrations are expected to occur daily throughout the convention, though not all have permits. The next rally is scheduled for 9 a.m. Monday at Union Park.

