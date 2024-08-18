Protesters to march on Sunday in downtown Chicago ahead of DNC

Protesters are set to march in downtown Chicago on Sunday, just one day before the start of the Democratic National Convention.

The pre-convention march will begin at 5 p.m. at the intersections of Michigan Avenue and Wacker Drive. It's being put on by Bodies Outside of Unjust Laws, a self-described "new coalition of feminist, LGBTQ and pro-Palestinian organizations."

Protesters will begin with a rally on the street near the Chicago River before marching south down Michigan Avenue, according to organizers.

They are calling for action on the following:

National reproductive rights legislation

LGBTQ+ rights

An immediate and lasting ceasefire in Palestine

The U.S. to divest funds from Israel

The DNC will take place from Aug. 19–22 at the United Center and McCormick Place.

We'll bring more updates to this story as they become available.

