Chicago DNC 2024: Businesses taking extra precautions ahead of protests

With the Democratic National Convention set to begin on Monday, many businesses across Chicago have taken extra precautions to protect their properties amid concerns that protests could escalate.

On the Near West Side, residents are seeing a sight they’re not used to: the United Center surrounded by fencing, streets lined with trucks, and a heavy police presence.

The convention will run from Monday through Thursday at the UC and McCormick Place. Attendees have been seen checking out the venues in advance.

"It's super awesome to see everyone out and about… the neighborhood is so lively and I think that's really awesome," one person said.

More than half a dozen protests are expected throughout the convention, which is anticipated to draw around 50,000 attendees, including delegates, guests, and 15,000 journalists.

Street closures began Friday, leaving residents frustrated with parking changes.

"They’ve changed it though, three times in the last week," one man said.

High-profile speakers at the convention will include President Joe Biden, former President Barack Obama, former President Bill Clinton, and Hillary Clinton, who are all expected to endorse Kamala Harris and her running mate.

