Biden to speak at DNC showing support for Harris-Walz vision

President Joe Biden is slated to speak at the Democratic National Convention (DNC) in Chicago Monday night.

He'll take the stage to make the case for Vice President Kamala Harris and Governor Tim Walz.

Dr. Jill Biden will also deliver remarks on Monday night. The exact time has not yet been announced.

In addition to highlighting the Harris-Walz vision for the future and the stakes of this election, the president will detail the successes of the Biden-Harris Administration.

Harris will formally accept her nomination on Thursday. Following Biden, several other prominent Democrats will address the party.

Hillary Clinton

Former Secretary of State and twice-failed presidential nominee Hillary Clinton will address the DNC Monday night as well.

Clinton was the first woman to be a presidential nominee for any major political party in 2016.

If Harris wins in November, she would become the first female President of the United States.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 17:Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton speaks during the 2022 New York State Democratic Convention at the Sheraton New York Times Square Hotel on February 17, 2022 in New York City. Former Secretary of State Hillar Expand

Former President Obama

Former President Barack Obama is expected to address the DNC Tuesday night.

Obama, who had Biden as his vice president for two terms, ultimately endorsed Harris after Biden exited the race but not immediately.

Former U.S. President Barack Obama (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Former President Clinton

Former President Clinton is expected to address the DNC Wednesday night.

The Clintons endorsed Harris quickly after Biden exited the race.

"We join millions of Americans in thanking President Biden for all he has accomplished, standing up for America time and again, with his North Star always being what’s best for the country," they said in their joint statement. "We are honored to join the President in endorsing Vice President Harris and will do whatever we can to support her."

Clinton’s speech is expected to come just before Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, the Democratic vice presidential nominee, gives his address.

President Bill Clinton speaks during the 2019 Bloomberg Global Business Forum at The Plaza Hotel on September 25, 2019 in New York City.

A full list of speakers has not yet been released. Mayor Brandon Johnson and Gov. J.B. Pritzker are expected to address the convention as well.

The convention begins Monday, Aug. 19 and continues through Thursday, Aug. 22.

RELATED:

Fox News contributed to this report.