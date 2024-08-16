Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson 'not afraid of anything' ahead of DNC

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson expressed confidence Friday in the city's ability to handle the influx of visitors, publicity and rallies at the Democratic National Convention.

The convention, which kicks off Monday, is expected to bring roughly 50,000 people to the downtown area.

Johnson said the city has been preparing for this moment since the bid was announced.

"We are ready to host the best DNC in the history of Chicago and the best DNC in the history of the world," Johnson said at a Friday news conference. "Chicago is a pro at hosting conventions. We are the best at it."

Citing the successful handling of previous large-scale events such as NASCAR and Lollapalooza, Johnson said the city's strength comes from the collaboration of government and law enforcement.

"I'm not afraid of anything. To be afraid is an ungodly spirit. The reason why I can walk in confidence is because we have the full force of government that has worked collaboratively to make sure that the DNC is safe and vibrant," Johnson said.

At least one downtown business has already boarded up its doors and windows ahead of the convention with reports that others may follow suit. Some businesses have directed their employees to work from home for the length of the convention.

"I understand why people might have some trepidation because you have elements in this world that want to take us back to a very dark path," Johnson said. "They have not accepted the results of the Civil War, so they are provocating this animus towards justice and democracy. Here's one thing that I know for sure as a social studies teacher, our democracy will not only survive, we will come out stronger."

On Thursday, the Coalition to March on the DNC complained the city was putting too many last-minute restrictions on their planned demonstration.

The city notified the coalition that they are permitted to assemble and march next week, but only under certain conditions. That includes no stages or platforms, portable restrooms or toilets, tents or canopies and no sound equipment.

Johnson said the city is still working out the details to get activists the equipment they need for "their voices to be maximized and heard."

"They don't have to be concerned about their First Amendment rights," Johnson said. "They don't have to be. It's fundamental to our democracy. In fact, without the First Amendment, I would not be mayor of the City of Chicago."