Protesters blast Chicago mayor for last-minute restrictions on DNC protests

Activists who are planning a large protest at the Democratic National Convention are now upset with Mayor Brandon Johnson for making last-minute changes.

The group is currently staging a protest at the Dirksen Federal Plaza after the city approved their permit and then placed unexpected restrictions.

They've gathered at the Dirksen location to not only protest the city's changes, but an attorney representing the group filed an emergency injunction Wednesday night to stop the city from imposing those restrictions.

The city notified the coalition to march on the DNC that they are permitted to assemble and march next week, but only under certain conditions. That includes no stages or platforms, portable restrooms or toilets, tents or canopies and no sound equipment.

"They forced us to fill out new permit applications, and then we were shocked to get the letters from them yesterday, in which they granted our permits, subject to these conditions, and I quote: 'No stages or platforms, portable restrooms or toilets, tents or canopies, or sound equipment may be installed by your organization.' So essentially, we can meet at Union Park with potentially tens of thousands of people, not do a program that we've been planning for months, and then march on the short 1.1 mile route with sharp turns that they've offered," one speaker said.

The city has said some of the restrictions are needed due to multiple groups planning to rally or protest.