Chicago DNC 2024: Everything you need to know

The Democratic National Convention returns to Chicago this August for the first time in 28 years to decide one half of a pivotal presidential election.

The convention spans four days, from Aug. 19-22, and is expected to bring 50,000 people from across the world to Chicago, including 5,000 delegates and alternates as well as 15,000 members of the media.

What is the Democratic National Convention?

The convention is where the Democratic Party formally nominates its candidates for president and vice president. Held every four years prior to the general election, the convention brings together thousands of delegates, party officials, activists and media members from across the United States.

The convention serves as a platform for outlining the party's policy positions, unifying its members and galvanizing support ahead of the election.

Keynote speeches from party leaders and up-and-comers, as well as the acceptance speeches from nominees draw the most attention, capturing the focus of millions of viewers nationwide.

Where will the Democratic National Convention take place?

The DNC will be held primarily at the United Center on the Near West Side. The Democratic Party moved into the United Center on June 24, roughly two months ahead of the convention.

The United Center, which last hosted the DNC in 1996, will host all official convention proceedings, televised programming and keynote speeches.

McCormick Place in the South Loop will serve as another location for the operations of the Democrats, hosting daytime party business, meetings and briefings. Hotels at the McCormick Place campus will also serve as the housing headquarters for party staffers and media members.

Both the United Center and McCormick Place will be placed under heavy security for the duration of the convention. According to one law enforcement source, the plan is to isolate the convention area from the rest of the city entirely, with access only for the media, law enforcement and DNC designees.

Authorities are imposing strict measures on people who live and work inside the secure zone as well, including vehicle checks.

Who can attend the Democratic National Convention?

While the convention will host thousands of attendees and delegates, the events are not all open to the general public. Those who can attend the DNC in person include:

Delegates: Both pledged and unpledged delegates who represent their states and vote on the party's presidential and vice-presidential nominees.

Party officials: Members of the Democratic National Committee and state party leaders.

Elected officials: Democratic members of Congress, governors, and other key elected officials.

Candidates and their campaign staff: The presidential and vice-presidential candidates, along with their campaign teams and supporters.

Speakers: Notable figures within the party who deliver speeches to rally support and outline the party's vision and platform.

Media: Journalists and reporters from various news outlets who cover the event and provide analysis.

Guests and VIPs : Distinguished guests invited by the party, including celebrities, activists, and prominent supporters.

Volunteers and staff: Individuals who assist in organizing and managing the convention.

Observers and members of the public: Limited numbers of tickets are often available for members of the public who wish to observe the proceedings. There has been no word from DNC officials so far on if tickets will be available to the public this year.

What will security be like at the DNC?

A formal plan for a security perimeter around the United Center will be announced the week of July 25, as city and federal officials hammer out details on street and Eisenhower ramp closures.

The Secret Service will provide security inside the perimeter of the United Center. Everything else outside of that, will have to be covered by the Chicago Police Department.

According to the department, 2,500 officers are receiving 48 hours of updated training for the convention.

Every day, they will all go through inspections where they must show their star number and name at all times and a supervisor reviews their uniform. That's to prevent the use of force.

CPD Superintendent Larry Snelling said his department is prepared for that and to handle crime elsewhere.

"We want to make sure that every neighborhood has a police force that can respond to crime and criminal activity that's occurring in their neighborhood, especially that of a violent nature," Snelling said.

Snelling said arrests and use of force will happen, but only as a last resort.

Secret Service officials said there will be portable surveillance equipment around the United Center in areas where there are no Shotspotter cameras.

What are the rules for protesters outside the DNC?

Chicago's top cop Larry Snelling had a direct message to those who plan to protest outside the Democratic National Convention in August: the First Amendment only protects you if you don’t break the law.

"Peaceful protest does not necessarily mean that someone is exercising their First Amendment rights," Snelling said at a joint Press Conference with US Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle. "First Amendment protection is only there if you’re not committing a crime. You can be acting out peacefully and still breaking the law. If you sit in a roadway, or you’re blocking a venue, or private property and you refuse to leave, those are crimes."

Already, 65-plus organizations in Chicago and elsewhere have formed a coalition to "March on the DNC" when it opens there on Aug. 19. Activists have sued in federal court, alleging First Amendment violations because the city has only offered permits for demonstrations miles from the United Center.

Protesters preparing for the convention have vowed to march on it anyway, raising the specter of clashes with police that could further divide the Democratic base.

What is a delegate?

Delegates are generally divided into two main categories: pledged and unpledged, also known as superdelegates.

Pledged delegates are elected or selected at the state or local level and are committed to support a specific candidate based on the results of the primaries elections and caucuses. These delegates include:

District-level delegates: Elected by voters in congressional districts.

At-large delegates: Elected statewide.

Pledged party leader and elected official (PLEO) delegates: Includes local and state elected officials and leaders within the party.

Unpledged delegates, or superdelegates, are not bound by the primary or caucus results and can vote for any candidate. They include:

Members of the Democratic National Committee (DNC): Party officials from each state and territory.

Democratic members of Congress: Senators and Representatives.

Democratic governors.

Distinguished party leaders: Such as former presidents, vice presidents, congressional leaders, and DNC chairs.

What happened at Chicago's notorious 1968 Democratic National Convention?

In 1968, 10,000-plus protesters opposing the Vietnam War and assorted other causes held huge demonstrations near the convention site, the International Amphitheatre in Canaryville, and throughout Chicago.

Police and National Guardsmen responded with force, prompting clashes that are better remembered than the presidential nomination of Hubert Humphrey, who lost to Richard Nixon that fall.

"This will not be 1968," Chicago Police Superintendent Larry Snelling said in June. "[O]ur officers are being trained in the best way possible to respond to any level of civil unrest."

FOX News and The Associated Press contributed to this report.