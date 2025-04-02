Chicago man charged with DUI in 2023 crash that killed driver

article

The Brief A Chicago man was charged with reckless homicide for a high-speed crash in 2023 that killed another driver. Prosecutors say Marvin Bonilla, 27, was speeding in a Ford Mustang when he struck a Toyota SUV in the West Elsdon neighborhood. Bonilla, who allegedly tried to flee the scene, was arrested Tuesday and faces multiple felony charges.



A Chicago man was charged with reckless homicide in connection with a high-speed crash in 2023 that left another driver dead.

Deadly Southwest Side crash

The backstory:

The crash happened around 4:44 a.m. on June 23, 2023 in the West Elsdon neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

Marvin Bonilla, 27, was speeding in a Ford Mustang when he struck a Toyota SUV in the 400 block of West 59th Street. A 50-year-old man who was driving the Toyota was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.

Bonilla tried to flee the scene of the crash but was found a few blocks away. He was taken to the same hospital with unspecified injuries.

On Tuesday, Bonilla was arrested in Fuller Park. He was charged with reckless homicide/motor vehicle and aggravated DUI causing death, both felonies.

Bonilla, of Back of the Yards, has a detention hearing scheduled for Wednesday.

No further information was provided.