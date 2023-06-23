Driver flees crash on SW Side that left man critically injured, SUV destroyed

A driver fled the scene of a crash that left one person critically injured on Chicago's Southwest Side Friday morning.

Police say a 25-year-old man driving a Ford Mustang struck a Toyota SUV while traveling at a high rate of speed in the 4000 block of West 59th Street.

The crash occurred at 4:44 a.m. as the Mustang was traveling southbound. The driver fled the scene on foot, but was found a few blocks away.

A 50-year-old man was driving the Toyota that was hit. He was transported to Christ Medical Center in critical condition.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

The driver of the Mustang was also taken to Christ Medical Center with unspecified injuries.

Chicago police are investigating the crash and citations/charges are pending.