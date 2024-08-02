Chicago prepares for Democratic National Convention with comprehensive security plan

With the Democratic National Convention just over two weeks away, Chicago is finalizing its public safety plan to ensure security across the city during the high-profile event.

In an exclusive interview with FOX 32's political reporter Paris Schutz, Chicago Police Superintendent Larry Snelling discussed the city's security strategy, emphasizing the goal of keeping the entire city safe, not just the areas around the United Center or downtown.

Superintendent Snelling explained that the Chicago Police Department (CPD) will be supplemented by out-of-town police officers, who will primarily serve security roles. This approach is designed to allow CPD officers to respond to incidents citywide while avoiding potential conflicts involving visiting officers.

"We will have them in locations where it won't be necessary for them to take police action in our city—they'll be serving more of a security purpose. That doesn’t mean they won’t have police powers. However, that will free up our Chicago police members to respond to anything that's happening across the city. So, I just believe it's a safer way of making sure our mutual aid partners are not put in a position that's compromising to them or it compromises the city," Snelling said.

The decision to involve out-of-town officers comes amid controversy, as a similar approach at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee resulted in an out-of-town officer fatally shooting a Milwaukee resident. Snelling's plan aims to avoid such confrontations by clearly defining the roles of visiting officers.

The superintendent also addressed concerns about having enough resources to patrol Chicago's 77 neighborhoods, especially during a summer weekend typically marked by increased violence. To manage this, the plan involves significant overtime and canceled days off for officers, highlighting the need to prioritize officer mental health.

"Each district has a wellness plan in place for our officers as they work these extended hours. But we also have planning for each district just in case there's the possibility that civil unrest could unfold. So each district and each district commander has submitted a plan," Snelling said.

The Democratic National Convention, set to begin on August 19, is expected to draw thousands of visitors to Chicago.