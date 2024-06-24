United Center begins transformation for 2024 Democratic National Convention

Fifty-five days remain until the United Center hosts the 2024 Democratic National Convention. Monday marked the move-in day as the party began transforming the arena into a national stage.

Starting Monday, August 19, approximately 5,000 delegates from across the country will converge on Chicago, joined by an expected 50,000 visitors, to officially nominate Joe Biden and Kamala Harris for re-election.

"Here at the United Center, we create iconic stories—on the stage, on the ice, on the floor, and in the community. We're excited to continue that legacy by welcoming the 2024 Democratic National Convention," said Danny Wirtz, owner of the Chicago Blackhawks.

This event marks the return of the convention to the United Center for the first time since 1996, with heightened expectations.

"We are learning each day how to build a convention. This one will be different and exciting," said Minyon Moore, Democratic National Convention Chair.

Chicago's DNC will follow the Republican National Convention, held 90 miles away in Milwaukee, increasing the pressure to create an equally compelling event.

"We will build the stage—literally and figuratively—for President Biden, Vice President Harris, and our party to showcase their accomplishments and historic achievements directly to the American people," said Alex Hornbrook, DNC Executive Director.

McCormick Place will serve as the venue for official daytime party business, meetings, and briefings.