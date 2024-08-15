PHOTOS: Stage revealed for 2024 Democratic National Convention in Chicago

The stage and podium for the 2024 Democratic National Convention in Chicago have been revealed.

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson, United Center CEO Terry Savarise, Democratic National Committee Chair Jaime Harrison and others unveiled the arena on Thursday at the United Center.

The convention is set to begin Monday, Aug. 19 – Thursday, Aug. 22, drawing Democrats from near and far to rally behind Vice President Kamala Harris and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz's bid for the Democratic nomination.

Several months of planning went into the design of the DNC's arena, according to convention officials.

"Every inch of the arena setting was meticulously and deliberately thought through, designed to be an interactive and immersive experience that will make attendees feel welcome and fully engaged," convention officials said in a press release.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Podium and stage for the 2024 Democratic National Convention in Chicago revealed. (FOX 32 )

Johnson said the convention in Chicago will help shape the future of America.

"A week from now, the city will be electrified again when they send a woman to the White House who is understanding of the interests of the working people in this country," Johnson said in a release. "This is about securing the future of America, where sons and daughters and grandparents around the globe, but particularly here in the United States of America, get to see the reflection of their being as well as their values in Vice President Kamala Harris."

Although the convention doesn't begin until Monday, street closures will be in effect beginning at 10 p.m. Friday outside McCormick Place.

Closures around the United Center will begin at 7 p.m. Saturday.

For more information on street closures and traffic impacts, follow this link.