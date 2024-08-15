Chicago DNC 2024: Street closures and traffic impacts from the convention

The Democratic National Convention will shut down several streets in downtown Chicago, disrupting the travel of locals and visitors making their way across the city.

Although the convention kicks off on Monday, street closures will begin at 10 p.m. on Friday, outside McCormick Place and at 7 p.m. the next day surrounding the United Center.

Rolling street closures, which are unannounced, will take place across downtown as the convention unfolds.

DNC Chicago street closures

The following streets will be closed around the United Center, according to the Chicago OEMC:

West Washington Boulevard from Damen Avenue to South Wood Street

Damen Avenue from Jackson Boulevard to West Washington Boulevard

West Warren Boulevard from North Leavitt Street to South Paulina Street

West Madison Street from North Leavitt Street to South Paulina Street

West Monroe Street from South Seeley Avenue to South Paulina Street

West Adams Street from South Seeley Avenue to South Paulina Street

South Horner Street from West Monroe Street to West Adams Street

South Wood Street from West Washington Boulevard to West Jackson Boulevard

South Seeley Avenue from West Madison Street to West Adams Street

Map of United Center street closures

United Center road restrictions for the DNC | U.S. Secret Service

The following streets will be closed outside McCormick Place:

Indiana Avenue from 18th to E. 24th Place

Michigan Avenue from 21st to 25th Street

Cermak Road from Wabash Avenue to MLK Drive

23rd Street from Wabash Avenue to Indiana Avenue

Prairie Avenue from Cullerton Street to 24th Place

24th Street from Wabash Avenue to Indiana Avenue

Calumet Avenue from Cullerton Street to 24th Place

24th Place from Wabash Avenue to MLK Drive

MLK Drive from Cermak Rd. to 25th Street

E 21st Street closed from, and inclusive of, S. Michigan Avenue to S. Calumet Avenue.

E 21st St is open from west of S Michigan Avenue to inclusive of S Wabash Avenue and E 21st.

Map of street closures outside McCormick Place

McCormick Place road restrictions for the DNC | U.S. Secret Service

CTA and Metra impacts

The Chicago Transit Authority said no rail service will be impacted by the convention, however, bus reroutes are expected in and around the United Center and McCormick Place.

During the convention, Metra will operate hourly shuttles all week long on its North Central Service Line between the O'Hare Transfer Station and Union Station. Officials said they expect travel time between those two stations to be roughly 40 minutes long.

You can sign up for CTA service updates to your email inbox or phone. Click here.

Live service updates for Metra are posted here.

United Center reroute

A detour to avoid United Center street closures will start on Ashland Avenue to Harrison Street to Western Avenue to Grand Avenue to Ashland Avenue.