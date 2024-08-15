Chicago DNC 2024: Street closures and traffic impacts from the convention
CHICAGO - The Democratic National Convention will shut down several streets in downtown Chicago, disrupting the travel of locals and visitors making their way across the city.
Although the convention kicks off on Monday, street closures will begin at 10 p.m. on Friday, outside McCormick Place and at 7 p.m. the next day surrounding the United Center.
Rolling street closures, which are unannounced, will take place across downtown as the convention unfolds.
DNC Chicago street closures
The following streets will be closed around the United Center, according to the Chicago OEMC:
- West Washington Boulevard from Damen Avenue to South Wood Street
- Damen Avenue from Jackson Boulevard to West Washington Boulevard
- West Warren Boulevard from North Leavitt Street to South Paulina Street
- West Madison Street from North Leavitt Street to South Paulina Street
- West Monroe Street from South Seeley Avenue to South Paulina Street
- West Adams Street from South Seeley Avenue to South Paulina Street
- South Horner Street from West Monroe Street to West Adams Street
- South Wood Street from West Washington Boulevard to West Jackson Boulevard
- South Seeley Avenue from West Madison Street to West Adams Street
Map of United Center street closures
United Center road restrictions for the DNC | U.S. Secret Service
The following streets will be closed outside McCormick Place:
- Indiana Avenue from 18th to E. 24th Place
- Michigan Avenue from 21st to 25th Street
- Cermak Road from Wabash Avenue to MLK Drive
- 23rd Street from Wabash Avenue to Indiana Avenue
- Prairie Avenue from Cullerton Street to 24th Place
- 24th Street from Wabash Avenue to Indiana Avenue
- Calumet Avenue from Cullerton Street to 24th Place
- 24th Place from Wabash Avenue to MLK Drive
- MLK Drive from Cermak Rd. to 25th Street
- E 21st Street closed from, and inclusive of, S. Michigan Avenue to S. Calumet Avenue.
- E 21st St is open from west of S Michigan Avenue to inclusive of S Wabash Avenue and E 21st.
Map of street closures outside McCormick Place
McCormick Place road restrictions for the DNC | U.S. Secret Service
CTA and Metra impacts
The Chicago Transit Authority said no rail service will be impacted by the convention, however, bus reroutes are expected in and around the United Center and McCormick Place.
During the convention, Metra will operate hourly shuttles all week long on its North Central Service Line between the O'Hare Transfer Station and Union Station. Officials said they expect travel time between those two stations to be roughly 40 minutes long.
You can sign up for CTA service updates to your email inbox or phone. Click here.
Live service updates for Metra are posted here.
United Center reroute
A detour to avoid United Center street closures will start on Ashland Avenue to Harrison Street to Western Avenue to Grand Avenue to Ashland Avenue.
