Chicago DNC 2024: Which items are not allowed inside the security perimeters

Several security measures are in effect for the Democratic National Convention as tens of thousands of visitors descend on Chicago.

Multi-layered security perimeters that span several blocks will be set up around both the United Center and McCormick Place. Security restrictions will go into effect outside McCormick Place at 10 p.m. on Aug. 16, and security will be enforced outside the United Center at 7 p.m. on Aug. 17.

All cars heading inside the DNC vehicle screening perimeters will be required to go through vehicle screening points, including ride-shares, taxis and food deliverers. Pedestrians and bicyclists will be able to freely enter the Vehicle Screening Perimeter from any area.

The Pedestrian Restricted Perimeter will be accessible only to credentialed or ticketed individuals, such as convention attendees or volunteers. Pedestrians must enter through one of the pedestrian checkpoints, which will be marked on an attendee-specific map distributed to credentialed individuals.

Which items are not allowed inside the DNC security perimeters?

The U.S. Secret Service has prohibited the following items within the secured area:

Aerosols

Ammunition

Animals (other than service/guide animals)

Backpacks and bags exceeding size restrictions

Balloons

Bicycles

Coolers

Drones and other unmanned aircraft systems

Explosives

Firearms

Glass, thermal, or metal containers

Laser pointers

Mace/Pepper spray

Packages

Signs exceeding size restrictions (20’x3’x1/4")

Structures

Supports for signs and placards

Toy guns

Weapons of any kind

Any other items determined to be a potential safety hazard

Any surrendered items will not be returned to their owners.

A complete list of road closures, parking restrictions and other security measures is available at the Chicago OEMC website.

United Center road closures

West Washington Boulevard from Damen Avenue to South Wood Street.

Damen Avenue from Jackson Boulevard to West Washington Boulevard.

West Warren Boulevard from North Leavitt Street to South Paulina Street.

West Madison Street from North Leavitt Street to South Paulina Street.

West Monroe Street from South Seeley Avenue to South Paulina Street.

West Adams Street from South Seeley Avenue to South Paulina Street.

South Horner Street from West Monroe Street to West Adams Street.

South Wood Street from West Washington Boulevard to West Jackson Boulevard.

South Seeley Avenue from West Madison Street to West Adams Street.

United Center road restrictions for the DNC | U.S. Secret Service

McCormick Place road closures

Indiana Avenue from 18th to E. 24th Place.

Michigan Avenue from 21st to 25th Street.

Cermak Road from Wabash Avenue to MLK Drive.

23rd Street from Wabash Avenue to Indiana Avenue.

Prairie Avenue from Cullerton Street to 24th Place.

24th Street from Wabash Avenue to Indiana Avenue.

Calumet Avenue from Cullerton Street to 24th Place.

24th Place from Wabash Avenue to MLK Drive.

MLK Drive from Cermak Rd. to 25th Street.

E 21st Street closed from, and inclusive of, S. Michigan Avenue to S. Calumet Avenue.

E 21st St is open from west of S Michigan Avenue to inclusive of S Wabash Avenue and E 21st

Chicago's Office of Emergency Management and Communications (OEMC) also added:

No trucks or anything larger than passenger cars permitted on Interstate 55 / Stevenson Expressway between DuSable Lake Shore Drive and S State Street in both directions.

The MLK Blvd Exit from I-55 northbound lanes (here eastbound), inclusive of the I-55 turnaround lane (northbound to southbound) will be closed except to vehicles specifically authorized by the USSS.

McCormick Place road restrictions for the DNC | U.S. Secret Service

Rideshare and taxi restrictions

Per the OEMC: