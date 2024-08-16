Chicago DNC 2024: Protests, marches and rallies

With all eyes on Chicago for the Democratic National Convention, several activist groups are planning on holding rallies and marches to draw attention to their platforms.

At least six publicly announced rallies are scheduled to take place around the convention, spanning from Aug. 18, when delegates and political officials arrive in Chicago, to the convention's final ceremonies on Aug. 22.

There are likely to be several other protests and rallies that were not officially registered and permitted with the city.

Here is what we know about demonstrations taking place around the DNC:

Sunday

A pre-convention march will take place at 5 p.m. Sunday at the intersections of Michigan Avenue and Wacker Drive. The protest is being put on by Bodies Outside of Unjust Laws, a self-described "new coalition of feminist, LGBTQ and pro-Palestinian organizations."

The march will start with a rally in the street near the Chicago River before heading south down Michigan Avenue.

Among the demands of the march are:

National reproductive rights legislation

LGBTQ+ rights

An immediate and lasting ceasefire in Palestine

The U.S. to divest funds from Israel

Monday

The March on the DNC

Perhaps the most publicized march taking place outside the convention, the Coalition to March on the DNC will hold a rally at noon at Union Park, 1501 W. Randolph St.

Made up of over 125 organizations, the March on the DNC includes the Chicago Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression, the U.S. Palestinian Community Network and the Arab American Action Network.

The coalition is calling for:

The U.S. to end aid to Israel

Give the community control of police

Immigrant Rights and Legalization for All!

The defense of LGBTQIA+ and reproductive rights

Money for Jobs, School, Healthcare, Housing, and Environment, Not for War!

The right to unionize and strike

There has been a months-long battle in court over the route of the march, which activists claim is too short for the tens of thousands of participants they expect to participate.

The coalition challenged the City of Chicago's 1.1-mile march route, calling for it to be extended farther west and closer to the United Center with a total length of 2.3 miles.

Late Monday night, a federal judge sided with the City of Chicago, deciding not to intervene with the previously planned route.

Poor People's Army March on the DNC

The Poor People's Army March on the DNC will start at 4 p.m. at Humboldt Park, 3015 W. Division St. Jill Stein, Cornel West and Pam Africa are slated to speak ahead of the march.

The march is permitted to get the closest to the United Center out of any protest group after the City of Chicago missed a deadline to block their permit.

The grassroots organization advocates for the rights of the poor, homeless and working-class communities.

March On Madison Street in Honor of Jay Jay to End Gun Violence

Put on by local organization My Block, My Hood, My City, the "March on Madison" is a tribute to Jay Jay, a late member of the group's Explorers program. The march is intended to tribute those who lost their lives to gun violence.

The purpose of the march is two-pronged, according to My Block, My Hood, My City:

Increasing awareness around the root causes of gun violence, such as poverty and segregation.

Generating funds to sustain the critical work that social impact organizations do to address those issues

Specific details about the timing and location of the March have not been announce.

Tuesday

None scheduled.

Wednesday

Chicago Coalition for Justice in Palestine

Chicago's largest Palestinian activist organization will be leading a protest at 4 p.m. Wednesday from Union Park. Few details have been released publicly.

The group has condemned presidential nominee Kamala Harris for her participation in the Biden administration's support of Israel. CJP vows to march even if a ceasefire is reached in Gaza

Thursday

Coalition to March on the DNC

The second of the coalition's two rallies and marches will take place at 5 p.m. in Union Park on the final day of the convention.

Representatives under the coalition's umbrella and local activists will take turns speaking prior to marching to the area of the United Center, where Kamala Harris will likely be delivering her nomination acceptance speech later that night.

Featured article

How will law enforcement treat violent protesters?

CPD Supt. Larry Snelling has stated that the police will proactively arrest anyone involved in an event that veers into violence, with those arrested being taken to the courthouse at Belmont and Western Avenues.

"People in the city of Chicago shouldn’t be afraid," Snelling said during a Monday afternoon presentation before the City Club of Chicago. "You should not be afraid to go about your day and do what you normally do. Will there be disruptions in traffic? Yes. So you’re going to see a lot more traffic. But you’re also going to see a lot more officers. High visibility of officers, bike patrol, you’re going to see all of those things out there."

Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx has had a longstanding policy not to charge anyone arrested for protesting peacefully, but she said Monday that her office will prosecute for the two V's - violence and vandalism.

"Our intent with the limited resources we have and the number of people we have in town is to focus on those engaging in behavior that is violent and endangers those around them, including law enforcement officers as well," Foxx said.