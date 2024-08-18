Chicago DNC 2024: Themes for all four convention nights revealed

The themes that will frame the four-night Democratic National Convention in Chicago have been announced.

The convention, which begins Aug. 19 through Aug. 22 at the United Center, will highlight Vice President Kamala Harris and Gov. Tim Walz's bid for the Democratic presidential nomination and "lay out their bold vision for America," officials said.

Convention programming will air live from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. each night, consisting of four themes, shared below:

Monday Aug. 19: "For the People"

The opening night will highlight the Harris-Walz commitment to prioritizing the needs of American citizens over personal interests. The convention will also celebrate President Biden’s achievements alongside Harris’s advocacy for everyday Americans.

Tuesday, Aug. 20: "A Bold Vision for America's Future"

The second night will present a stark contrast between the Harris-Walz vision and Donald Trump’s plan. The program will emphasize the forward-looking approach of the Harris-Walz ticket, positioning their plans as a pathway to progress compared to Trump’s proposals, which are framed as regressive.

Wednesday, Aug. 21: "A Fight for Our Freedoms"

The focus will then shift to the protection of American freedoms. Harris’s long-standing dedication to defending individual rights will be highlighted, along with Walz’s support for working families and fundamental freedoms.

Thursday, Aug. 22: "For Our Future"

The final night will address the stakes of the upcoming election, framing it as a choice between a dangerous return to Trump’s policies and a hopeful future under Harris and Walz.

President Biden is expected to take the DNC stage Monday night, as well as First Lady Dr. Jill Biden.

Several other political leaders will be speaking as well, including Former President Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, Former President Bill Clinton, and more during the convention.

A full list of key speakers has not yet been released.

