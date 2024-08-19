DNC in Chicago: Tim Walz’ wife makes surprise address to Illinois Democrats

A surprise guest visited Illinois Democrats as they gathered for their first delegation breakfast of Chicago’s Democratic National Convention.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz’ wife Gwen Walz received a standing ovation when she was introduced as a speaker, during a high-energy program that featured addresses from Gov. J.B. Pritzker, Illinois Sen. Tammy Duckworth, and New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker.

"I can’t think of a better team than Kamala and team," Walz told the crowd. "They’ve been spending their entire career fighting for the middle class."

Walz thanked Pritzker and Illinois for hosting the convention and mentioned that she and her family traditionally spend New Year's Eve in the city. She asked the delegates in the room to canvas, make calls and work to elect the Harris Walz ticket in November.

"We have 78 short days to make history. 78 days to do the work together," Walz said.

Duckworth took the podium soon after and recounted how she convinced democratic leaders to bring the convention to a city in a non-swing state.

"We’re more than just the heartland, we are the heart of our nation," Duckworth said.

Duckworth praised the leadership of Pritzker and says party leaders were sold on Chicago as a host because of policies pursued by democrats in the state.

"Where else are you gonna go where you see a state that’s rebuilt its economy by a democratic governor after a republican tried to drive it into the ground?" Duckworth said.

One high profile public official – Mayor Brandon Johnson – was absent for today’s breakfast. Instead, he spoke at the Hilton before Michigan’s democratic delegation.

Duckworth, Pritzker, and Walz will have prominent speaking slots at the United Center during official Democratic National Convention programming.