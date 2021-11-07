Water bill amnesty: Dolton residents can get penalties deducted, avoid shutoffs, set up payment plan

The Village of Dolton will kick of its water bill amnesty program on Monday.

During the 30-day amnesty period, residents will be able to get penalties deducted and avoid shut-offs on delinquent accounts. They will also be allowed to set up payment plans.

The water bill amnesty program will run from Nov. 8 to Dec. 7.

Applications will be available at the Village Hall and online at vodolton.org.

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS