Expand / Collapse search

Water bill amnesty: Dolton residents can get penalties deducted, avoid shutoffs, set up payment plan

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Dolton
FOX 32 Chicago

Dolton residents protest convicted sex offender's village job

Dolton Mayor Tiffany Henyard insists her friend, Lavelle Redmond, deserves a second chance — infuriating a number of residents now calling for her resignation.

DOLTON, Illinois - The Village of Dolton will kick of its water bill amnesty program on Monday.

During the 30-day amnesty period, residents will be able to get penalties deducted and avoid shut-offs on delinquent accounts. They will also be allowed to set up payment plans.

The water bill amnesty program will run from Nov.  8 to Dec. 7.

Applications will be available at the Village Hall and online at vodolton.org.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS