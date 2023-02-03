Water passed out to Dixmoor residents in desperate need after months of water disruptions

The village of Dixmoor is set to see water repairs after months of water disruptions.

Within the last six months, the village has had several water main breaks that caused trickling or no water.

MORE: Push to invest in aging water infrastructure as Dixmoor suffers another water main break

Officials have blamed it on old infrastructure.

The Metropolitan Water Reclamation District commissioners and employees raised over $2,300 to buy 840 cases of water.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

On Friday, water was passed out to residents who desperately need it.

Some infrastructure repairs are set to start in March.

Mayor Fitzgerald Roberts also says federal, state and county assistance is being offered to help the village of Dixmoor with the water crisis.

