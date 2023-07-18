Wauconda crash: Woman killed, man in critical condition

A woman was killed and a man is in critical condition after the three-wheeled motorcycle they were driving struck another vehicle, causing them to roll over and be thrown from their bike in unincorporated Wauconda Tuesday afternoon.

Around 1 p.m., Lake County sheriff's deputies responded to Route 12 and Lake Shore Drive for a traffic crash with injuries.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they located two people with critical injuries.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

A preliminary investigation suggests a Ford Escort being driven by a 65-year-old Downers Grove woman was stopped in the inside lane of southbound Route 12 because of a mechanical issue.

A Harley-Davidson Tri Glide Ultra Classic, which was being driven by a 69-year-old Northbrook man, was traveling in that same lane and struck the Ford. The motorcycle rolled several times, ejecting the man and his passenger, a 63-year-old Northbrook woman.

Both the man and woman were transported to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville, where the woman was pronounced dead.

The man remains in critical condition, the sheriff's office said.

The driver of the Ford and her passenger, a 67-year-old Naperville woman, were not injured in the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.