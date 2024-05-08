Wauconda deadly crash: Dump truck collides with car leaving 2 women dead, 1 injured

Two women were killed and another was injured after a dump truck collided with a sedan in Unincorporated Wauconda Wednesday morning.

Lake County Sheriff's deputies responded to Fairfield and Chardon roads at 8 a.m. for a two-vehicle crash.

A 2007 Mack dump truck, driven by a 44-year-old man from Round Lake Park, was traveling northbound on Fairfield Road approaching Chardon Road when a Nissan Versa traveling westbound on Chardon Road entered the intersection.

Traffic on Chardon Road is controlled by a stop sign. The driver of the Nissan, a 48-year-old woman, entered the intersection at the same time as the dump truck driver. There are no stop signs or traffic lights on Fairfield Road at that intersection.

The front of the dump truck struck the driver’s side of the Nissan. The dump truck then rolled onto its side, spilling a load of loose concrete.

The driver of the Nissan was pronounced deceased at the scene. A backseat passenger in the Nissan, a 55-year-old woman from Round Lake Beach was also pronounced deceased at the scene.

A front-seat passenger in the Nissan, a 45-year-old woman of Round Lake Beach, was transported to an area hospital with critical injuries. The driver of the dump truck was uninjured.

The crash remains under investigation by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office Technical Crash Investigations Team.