Waukegan woman dies after being struck by multiple vehicles in crash
WAUKEGAN, Ill. - Waukegan police are investigating a fatal traffic crash that killed a 30-year-old woman on Tuesday.
Kassandra Fajardo-Rodriguez was struck by multiple vehicles in the 1500 block of Grand Avenue around 10:30 p.m.
At the scene, Waukegan police and fire department found Fajardo-Rodriguez injured in the roadway. She was taken to Vista Medical Center East where she was pronounced dead in the emergency room.
An autopsy by the Lake County Coroner’s Office revealed Fajardo-Rodriguez died from blunt force injuries sustained in the crash.
The circumstances surrounding the crash were not immediately known.
The investigation is ongoing.