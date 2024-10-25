Waukegan woman dies after being struck by multiple vehicles in crash

The Brief A 30-year-old woman, Kassandra Fajardo-Rodriguez, died after being struck by multiple vehicles on Grand Avenue in Waukegan. The incident occurred late Tuesday night, and despite medical efforts, she was pronounced dead at Vista Medical Center East. The Waukegan Police Department’s Major Crash Unit is continuing its investigation into the fatal crash.



Waukegan police are investigating a fatal traffic crash that killed a 30-year-old woman on Tuesday.

Kassandra Fajardo-Rodriguez was struck by multiple vehicles in the 1500 block of Grand Avenue around 10:30 p.m.

At the scene, Waukegan police and fire department found Fajardo-Rodriguez injured in the roadway. She was taken to Vista Medical Center East where she was pronounced dead in the emergency room.

An autopsy by the Lake County Coroner’s Office revealed Fajardo-Rodriguez died from blunt force injuries sustained in the crash.

The circumstances surrounding the crash were not immediately known.

The investigation is ongoing.