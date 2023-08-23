Charges filed after police find crack, cocaine and stolen guns in Waukegan home

article

A Waukegan man was charged with possessing a large amount of illicit drugs and two stolen firearms after a long-term investigation.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Group (SIG), a High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA) funded task force arrested Eldridge Ingram, 41,when they learned he was selling narcotics.

Members of SIG and Waukegan police obtained a search warrant for Ingram's home in the 500 block of May Street on Tuesday.

During the search, detectives found over 180 grams of crack cocaine, over 100 grams of cannabis, four grams of powder cocaine, multiple illegally possessed prescription medications, MDMA, two stolen firearms, multiple rounds of ammunition and drug packaging equipment.

Ingram was charged with the following felonies:

Manufacturing/Delivering a Controlled Substance

Armed Habitual Criminal

Two Counts of Unlawful Possession of a Weapon by a Felon

Aggravated Unlawful Possession of Ammunition

Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance

Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance

Unlawful Possession of Cannabis with Intent to Deliver

Unlawful Possession of Cannabis

A woman living in the same home identified as Winter Griffin, 36, was also found to be in possession of cocaine.

She was charged with one count of unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

No additional information is available at this time.