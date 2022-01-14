Waukegan man charged with drug trafficking in Lake County

A 34-year-old Waukegan man is accused of trafficking cocaine, ecstasy and other drugs in Lake County after a month-long investigation by local officials.

Deonte L. Johnson, a convicted felon, is facing a slew of charges for unlawful possession of various drugs and weapons, officials announced Friday.

The investigation was led by detectives from the Lake County Sheriff's Office Special Investigations Group who conducted a search warrant on Johnson's Waukegan residence.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

Among the drugs seized during the operation were 148 ecstasy pills, 58 grams of powder MDMA, over 170 grams of cocaine, 28 pounds of marijuana and various amounts of methamphetamine, heroin and oxycodone pills, the sheriff's office said. Nearly all of the drugs were packaged for distribution, according to authorities.

Deonte L. Johnson, 34.

Four firearms, one of which was stolen, was also recovered from Johnson's home.

"Our Special Investigations Group is doing an excellent job finding those who are trafficking guns, drugs, and people in our community," Sheriff John D. Idleburg said in a statement. "I am very proud of the number of dangerous people they have arrested and the massive amounts of drugs they have been keeping out of Lake County."

SIGN UP FOR EMAIL UPDATES FROM FOX 32 NEWS

Johnson was charged with four counts each of aggravated unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon and unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute. He was also charged with three counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance and one count each of unlawful possession of cannabis with intent to distribute and unlawful possession of cannabis.

The charges range from class x felonies to class 4 felonies.

Advertisement

Johnson is due in court Friday.