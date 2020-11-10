Waukegan man charged with DUI crashed into squad car, fled traffic stop: sheriff’s office

article

A man is charged with driving under the influence of alcohol after allegedly crashing into a sheriff’s police car and fleeing a traffic stop Monday in suburban Waukegan.

Alan Ortiz, 28, is also charged with two felony counts of aggravated fleeing to elude, the Lake County sheriff’s office said.

Ortiz was driving a Nissan Altima about 8:50 p.m. on Sheridan Road when he made a wide turn onto Washington Street and allegedly struck a Dodge Charger driven by a sheriff’s detective, the sheriff’s office said.

The detective activated his emergency lights but Ortiz fled from the scene, the sheriff’s office said. During the pursuit, Ortiz struck a curb and disabled his Nissan. He was taken into custody in the area of North Avenue and Douglas Street.

Ortiz is being held at the Lake County Jail on $50,000 bail. He is due back in court.