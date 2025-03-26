Waukegan man sped away from both Wisconsin and Illinois police before surrendering at home: LCSO

The Brief Authorities say a Waukegan man fled from police in Wisconsin at 138 mph before evading Illinois deputies. The suspect, Declan J. Moore, allegedly sped through Waukegan before surrendering at his home. Moore faces multiple felony and misdemeanor charges, including aggravated fleeing and reckless driving.



A Waukegan man is facing multiple charges after allegedly leading police on high-speed pursuits in both Wisconsin and Illinois.

The chase reached dangerous speeds before the suspect ultimately surrendered at his home.

What we know:

According to the Lake County Sheriff's Office, the incident began on Tuesday around 4:30 p.m. when a Wisconsin police agency attempted to stop a black BMW on I-94.

The driver, later identified as 23-year-old Declan J. Moore, allegedly fled at 138 mph and crossed into Illinois.

Illinois authorities were alerted, and a Lake County sheriff’s deputy later spotted the BMW speeding at 96 mph in a 55 mph zone on Route 41. The deputy attempted to catch up but lost sight of the vehicle.

Shortly after, the deputy saw the BMW again in Waukegan and identified Moore as the driver.

When the deputy attempted a traffic stop, Moore allegedly fled at over 80 mph in a 30 mph zone, running two stop signs. Due to the risk to public safety, the deputy did not pursue.

Instead, deputies went to the registered address for the BMW, where a family member contacted Moore and convinced him to surrender. He was taken into custody without further incident.

Declan J. Moore | LCSO

What's next:

Moore was booked into the Lake County Jail and is facing multiple charges, including two felony counts of aggravated fleeing, as well as misdemeanor counts of speeding, reckless driving, and fleeing a peace officer.

Authorities have not said whether Moore faces additional charges in Wisconsin.