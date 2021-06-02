Waukegan Park District to host free movies this summer
WAUKEGAN, Ill. - The Waukegan Park District announced on Wednesday that it will be hosting five free movies during the summer.
The movies will be family friendly and will be hosted at various parks and the Waukegan Municipal Beach.
The movies will be presented on the following dates:
- Friday, July 2 at Corrine J. Rose Park, 412 S. Lewis Avenue
- Saturday, July 10 at Yeoman Park, 1535 Grand Avenue
- Friday, July 16 at Country Lane Park, 3353 N. Country Lane
- Saturday, July 31 at the Waukegan Municipal Beach, 201 Seahorse Drive
- Friday, August 6 at Diversity Park, 4499 W. Hill Avenue
The park district says the movies will begin around sunset.
Attendees are encouraged to bring snacks, blankets, chairs and picnic gear.
Advertisement
In case of inclement weather, movies will be postponed until a new date has been determined, the park district said.