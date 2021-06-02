Waukegan Park District to host free movies this summer

The Waukegan Park District announced on Wednesday that it will be hosting five free movies during the summer.

The movies will be family friendly and will be hosted at various parks and the Waukegan Municipal Beach.

The movies will be presented on the following dates:

Friday, July 2 at Corrine J. Rose Park, 412 S. Lewis Avenue

Saturday, July 10 at Yeoman Park, 1535 Grand Avenue

Friday, July 16 at Country Lane Park, 3353 N. Country Lane

Saturday, July 31 at the Waukegan Municipal Beach, 201 Seahorse Drive

Friday, August 6 at Diversity Park, 4499 W. Hill Avenue

The park district says the movies will begin around sunset.

Attendees are encouraged to bring snacks, blankets, chairs and picnic gear.

In case of inclement weather, movies will be postponed until a new date has been determined, the park district said.