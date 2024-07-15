2 suburban men charged in deadly Waukegan parking lot shooting

article

Two men were charged in a deadly shooting in a city-owned, Waukegan parking lot earlier this month.

Officers responded to reports of a large crowd gathering in a parking lot associated with a train station located at 95 Spring St. around 3:30 a.m. on June 7.

They saw several vehicles leaving the lot and found a person with multiple gunshot wounds. Police said the victim was pronounced dead on the scene. A 22-year-old from Zion was also shot in the arm. He was taken to a local hospital where he was treated and released.

Several shell casings were found at the scene along with other evidence.

Detectives identified and arrested two suspects – Alan Green, 34, of North Chicago, and Keyonda Triplett, 30, of Waukegan. Green was charged with armed habitual criminal, armed violence, and drug possession. Triplett was charged with aggravated fleeing and eluding, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, and armed violence.

Police recovered multiple firearms and drugs during the arrests. Further charges were expected for both suspects.

The investigation remains ongoing.