Waukegan restaurant stabbing: 2 charged with murder, victim identified

Authorities are investigating after a suburban man was stabbed to death at a local restaurant late Saturday night.

Two people have been arrested and charged with first-degree murder in connection with the killing.

What we know:

Waukegan police and fire officials responded to Forty One Fourteen Steaks and Seafood, located at 2120 North Green Bay Road, at about 11:27 p.m. after receiving reports of a stabbing.

When officers arrived, they found 51-year-old Joshua Kirkwood suffering from multiple stab wounds.

Kirkwood, a Waukegan resident and reportedly the restaurant’s owner, was transported to Vista Medical Center East, where he was pronounced dead in the emergency room.

The Lake County Coroner’s Office conducted an autopsy on Monday, determining that Kirkwood died from multiple sharp force injuries.

Waukegan police confirmed that two individuals have been arrested and charged with first-degree murder in connection with Kirkwood’s death. Their identities have not yet been released.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not disclosed a motive for the killing or the circumstances that led up to the stabbing.

What's next:

The Waukegan Police Department continues to investigate the case.

Further details are expected in the coming days.