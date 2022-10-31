'We got him': Family, friends speak out after local pharmacy worker charged in Delphi murders

The grandparents of a teenager murdered along with her friend in Delphi, Indiana spoke out Monday after charges were officially announced against their alleged killer.

Five-and-a-half long years after the infamous murders of 13-year-old Abigail Williams and 14-year-old Liberty German on a hiking trail near Delphi, authorities announced the arrest of 50-year-old Richard Allen — a man who worked at a local pharmacy.

"Unbelievable. All the people that used to go and get their prescriptions from him, and now they know this, it's just an unbelievable thing," said Rick Snay, a friend of the German family.

Allen has been charged with two counts of murder, and just moments after the public announcement, Liberty's sister tweeted out: "We got him."

"It was very bittersweet. It was kind of a strange feeling," said Mike Patty, grandparent to Liberty.

But authorities hinted Allen may not be the only one involved.

"We are going to continue with a very methodical and committed approach to ensure that if any other person had any involvement in these murders in any way, that that person or persons will be held accountable," said Doug Carter of the Indiana State Police.

This could be the reason police are not releasing any details about what led to Allen's arrest, and why a judge has ordered the probable cause affidavit sealed.

Allen is being held without bond and his pre-trial hearing is scheduled for January.

Meantime, Indiana authorities are keeping the phone and email tip lines open and encourage anyone to call in tips whether it's regarding Richard Allen, or any other individual.