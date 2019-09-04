Weather service confirms tornado caused damage near Chicago

The National Weather Service confirms a tornado touched down north of Chicago late Tuesday, causing minor damage and at least one injury.

Weather service meteorologists said Wednesday the tornado touched down near the Waukegan Airport and cut a narrow path of damage for about two miles (3.2 kilometers) to Lake Michigan.

Officials say the tornado caused minor damage to commercial buildings, roofs, fences and trees. The Waukegan Fire Department confirmed one person was injured after a car was flipped over by the wind.

Weather service meteorologists say the agency is still trying to determine the strength of the tornado, which could have packed winds of up to 110 mph.

Meteorologist Lee Carlaw says the agency was unable to issue a tornado warning because the storm was not well defined, making it difficult for radar to capture its nature.