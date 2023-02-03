Weekend events: Cider Summit, Chocolate Weekend among events happening in Chicagoland

The weekend is here! And that means it's time to enjoy all the Chicago area has to offer.

The 9th Annual Cider Summit Chicago returns to Navy Pier this Saturday.

The event will showcase nearly 200 ciders, meads and cider cocktails from regional favorites to international classics.

The event is back after a two-year absence due to the pandemic.

A sweet event arriving at the Morton Arboretum. They're hosting 'Chocolate Weekend' celebrating the Cacao Tree, where chocolate comes from. There will be a member preview Friday night. The public will be able to check out the variety of sweet treats Saturday and Sunday.

A one-night-only concert event is coming to the Symphony Center.

Legendary singer and civil rights activist Mavis Staples will perform this Saturday. She'll be joined by special guest 'Celisse'. The concert is at 8 p.m. Saturday.

You can live out your Jurassic Park dreams at the Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont.

They're hosting ‘Dinosaur Adventure,’ an interactive exhibit, through Sunday.

Downers Grove is holding an Ice Festival through Sunday featuring carving demonstrations.

This Sunday is the Fourth Annual West Loop Wedding Walk allowing couples to visit a number of venues in the neighborhood and sample food and drinks. A portion of ticket proceeds goes to a local nonprofit.