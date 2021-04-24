Weekend violence toll: 1 person fatally shot in Chicago Friday night

One person was fatally shot in Chicago so far this weekend.

A man was found fatally shot Friday night in Englewood on the South Side.

About 10:35 p.m., officers found the 27-year-old lying unresponsive on the street in the 900 block of West 61st Street, Chicago police said.

He had suffered gunshot wounds to the abdomen and leg and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not yet identified the man.

There were no witnesses to the shooting and no additional details available, according to police.

Area One detectives are investigating the incident.

Twenty-seven people were shot, 5 fatally, last weekend in Chicago.