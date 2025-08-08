Chicago's Weiss Memorial Hospital to reportedly scale back operations, faces uncertain future

The Brief Weiss Memorial Hospital in Uptown could cease some operations Friday due to funding cuts. Medicaid and Medicare removal is prompting the reported shutdown, though some departments will remain open. Sen. Dick Durbin says the hospital’s quality and safety issues have raised concerns.



Weiss Memorial Hospital on Chicago's North Side could shut down some of its operations following its removal from federal Medicaid and Medicare programs.

What we know:

The hospital, located in the Uptown neighborhood, is reportedly scaling back significantly after being dropped from key federal programs.

According to Block Club Chicago, the move will result in a broad reduction of services starting Friday, though some departments—including radiology, cardiology and women’s health—are expected to remain open.

Community activists suggest the hospital's emergency room was set to shutter at 7 a.m.

Patients will be transferred to other nearby hospitals as Weiss winds down, according to reports.

What they're saying:

Illinois Sen. Dick Durbin acknowledged growing concerns about the hospital’s quality of care and patient safety.

"We have been in touch with them to really investigate some reports that we’ve received about the quality of care and safety for the patients. That is the bottom line here," Durbin said. "And some questions were raised and we communicated those to Weiss. We’re going to continue to follow that, but I think what you’re hearing there is something that’s being heard by other hospitals as well. What about the future?"

What's next:

Activists plan to rally outside the hospital Friday afternoon to call for its full reopening.

"With the hospital closing, the thousands of patients and hundreds of staff who depend on Weiss Memorial Hospital for their healthcare and livelihoods will be hung out to dry. This is part of a larger story of disinvestment, corporate neglect of community, safety-net hospitals like Weiss and private, for-profit speculation in Uptown," Hannah Gelder, Director of Organizing for ONE Northside, said in a news release.

The backstory:

In June, a significant air conditioning failure occurred at Weiss during a citywide heat wave, prompting patient transfers and service disruptions.

At the time, most patients were moved to the hospital’s sister facility, West Suburban Medical Center, or to other nearby hospitals. Outpatient services and ancillary departments at Weiss remained in operation.

Weiss Memorial Hospital and West Suburban Medical Center are owned by Resilience Healthcare, which acquired both facilities after former owner Pipeline Health System filed for bankruptcy in 2022.