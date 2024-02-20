West Eldon shooting: Man, 26, hit several times

A man was shot several times Monday night in the West Elsdon neighborhood.

Police officers found the 26-year-old suffering from multiple gunshot wounds around 11 p.m. in the backyard of a residence in the 5300 block of South Kolin Avenue.

The victim was transported to Advocate Christ Medical Center where he was listed in good condition. He was "very uncooperative" with police and refused to answer any questions.

A witness told officers they saw a white Jeep speed southbound in an alley after the shooting.

There is no one in custody as Area One detectives investigate.