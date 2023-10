A man was found fatally shot Friday afternoon on Chicago's South Side.

Around 4:19 p.m., police say the male victim was discovered unresponsive inside a residence in the 6500 block of S. Ashland Ave. He had been shot in the body.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. A person of interest was taken by police for questioning.

The investigation is ongoing. No further information was immediately available.