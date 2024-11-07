West Englewood shooting leaves 27-year-old woman critically wounded.

A woman was shot and critically wounded Thursday morning in the West Englewood neighborhood.

The 27-year-old was sitting in the driver seat of a car in an alley around 1 a.m. when gunfire broke out in the 2100 block of West 68th Street, police said.

She was shot twice in the chest and taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center where she was listed in critical condition.

No arrests have been made. Area One detectives are investigating.