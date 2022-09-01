West Englewood shooting: Man critically wounded by gunfire

A man was shot and critically wounded early Thursday in the West Englewood neighborhood.

The 41-year-old was standing outside around 2:20 a.m. in the 7200 block of South Ashland Avenue when someone started shooting at him, police said.

He suffered a gunshot wound to the torso and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was listed in critical condition, according to officials.

No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.