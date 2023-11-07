2 shot in West Garfield Park

A man and a woman were wounded in a shooting Monday night in the West Garfield Park neighborhood.

The 38-year-old man and the 29-year-old woman were shot several times around 10:55 p.m. in the 4200 block of West Adams Street, according to police. The man suffered a gunshot wound to the abdomen and two to the arm. The woman was shot twice in the foot.

The victims self-transported to Stroger Hospital. The man was listed in critical condition and the woman was listed in fair condition.

No one is in custody as Area Four detectives investigate.