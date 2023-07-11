West Garfield Park shooting: 3 gunmen open fire on man sitting in vehicle on Chicago's West Side

A 34-year-old man was shot and critically wounded Tuesday afternoon on Chicago's West Side.

Around 12:56 p.m., police say the victim was seated in a parked vehicle in the 4200 block of W. Madison St. when three male offenders exited another vehicle and fired shots.

The victim was struck in the abdomen and transported to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, police said.

Nobody was reported in custody.

The investigation is ongoing.