Woman, 41, found shot and critically wounded on Chicago's West Side

The Brief A 41-year-old woman was shot multiple times early Tuesday in West Garfield Park, police said. She was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition, and no arrests have been made.



What we know:

Police found the 41-year-old around 12:30 a.m. in the 100 block of South Kilbourn Avenue with multiple gunshot wounds to the lower body, according to CPD.

The victim was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where she was listed in critical condition.

Police said no arrests have been made. Area Four detectives are investigating.