Man shot during armed robbery in West Rogers Park: police

A man was shot in the hand during an armed robbery in West Rogers Park Thursday night.

Police said a 24-year-old man and a 28-year-old woman were walking on the sidewalk in the 7200 block of North Ridge Avenue around 9 p.m.

An armed male offender approached the victims and demanded their property. The man attempted to grab the offender's gun and was shot in the right hand.

The victim was transported to Swedish Covenant Hospital in fair condition.

Police said the offender got away with the victim's wallet. Area Three detectives are investigating.