West Side crime spree: Police seek suspects in string of business burglaries

Five businesses on Chicago's west side were burglarized within three hours on the same night. Chicago police are now searching for the suspects.

The burglaries happened at these locations, shared below:

2:28 a.m., Feb. 9, 1900 south block of Loomis Street

4:18 a.m., Feb. 9, 2000 west block of Wabansia Street

4:25 a.m., Feb. 9, 2000 north block of Leavitt Street

4:35 a.m., Feb. 9, 2000 north block of Laflin Street

4:52 a.m., Feb. 9, 2300 west block of Chicago Avenue

Police say three to five male suspects were involved in the burglaries, all wearing black ski masks, black hooded sweatshirts and black pants.

The suspects used a hammer to make their way inside the businesses, breaking glass, and took cash registers or cash drawers with unknown amounts of currency, authorities say. They then left the businesses in a black Chevrolet Equinox.

Businesses in the areas that were burglarized are urged to stay vigilant and if possible, use ArmorPlast – an unbreakable shield that fits over glass.

Police are also reminding business owners to make sure their surveillance cameras are functioning properly.

Anyone with more information on these incidents is urged to contact CPD's Bureau of Detectives at 312-744-8263 or 312-746-7394.