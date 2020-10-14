West Side men charged with armed robbery of Lincolnwood gas station

article

Two men have been held on $250,000 bond for allegedly using a BB gun to rob a gas station last week in north suburban Lincolnwood.

Sheldon Dean, 20, of Lawndale, and Willie Carter, 20, of West Garfield Park, were both charged with one count of aggravated robbery, Lincolnwood police said.

Dean and Carter allegedly robbed a gas station late Oct. 8 in the 7200 block of Cicero Avenue, police said. They fled towards Chicago on the Edens Expressway and exited at Kimball Avenue before crashing into a pole near Belmont and Christiana avenues.

The pair were found hiding in a nearby yard and taken into custody without incident, police said. A search of the vehicle, which was later determined to have been stolen out of Berwyn, turned up cash, cigarettes and a BB gun that looked like a real gun.

Court records show that both Dean and Carter were ordered held on $250,000 bond. They are due back in court Oct. 23.