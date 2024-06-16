West suburban dad gets ultimate Father's Day surprise as daughter wins MVP award

A west suburban father had quite the surprise on Father's Day.

High school senior Lucy Burk and her dad, Matt, took part in a video shoot on Sunday about dads helping daughters in athletics.

Lucy is an all-state soccer player at Metea Valley High School in Aurora.

But, while filming the video, Lucy got a surprise, learning she had won the MVP belt for the 22nd annual BodyArmor Series.

Lucy said it was an appropriate Father's Day surprise, as her father played an important role in helping her become a star soccer player.