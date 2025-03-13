Man found shot to death in West Town alley, police say
CHICAGO - Chicago police are investigating after a man was found shot to death in an alley Wednesday in the West Town neighborhood.
What we know:
Officers responded around 8:41 p.m. to a report of a person shot in the 4900 block of West Hubbard.
When they arrived, police found a 31-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
What we don't know:
Police have not released information about possible suspects.
The identity of the victim is not yet known.
What's next:
No arrests have been made. Area Four detectives are investigating.
The Source: The information in this article was provided by the Chicago Police Department.