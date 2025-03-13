Man found shot to death in West Town alley, police say

The Brief A 31-year-old man was found fatally shot in an alley in West Town. The victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds. Police have not made any arrests.



Chicago police are investigating after a man was found shot to death in an alley Wednesday in the West Town neighborhood.

What we know:

Officers responded around 8:41 p.m. to a report of a person shot in the 4900 block of West Hubbard.

When they arrived, police found a 31-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

What we don't know:

Police have not released information about possible suspects.

The identity of the victim is not yet known.

What's next:

No arrests have been made. Area Four detectives are investigating.